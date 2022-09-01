Registration now open for Fall 2022 High School Varsity Basketball League

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has opened up its registration for the Fall 2022 High School Varsity Basketball League.

According to city officials, this league is a team concept for boys and girls varsity divisions.

"The six-game season will run from September 19 through the week of October 8, 2022. Girls will play on Mondays and Saturdays. Boys will play on Tuesdays and Saturdays," said city officials.

Each team is limited to 12 players per team, and only the first six teams per division will be accepted, so early registration is recommended.

Online registration is offered now through September 4 at https://register.ccparkandrec.com [register.ccparkandrec.com].

The price for online registration is $250 per team. In-person registration is not offered for this league.

Late Online Registration will run from September 5 through September 11. The price for late registration will be $275 per team.

"Team participants will gain a greater understanding of the game through practice and the chance to test their skills against other teams in the league," said city officials.

This basketball league also provides essential life skills to teens, such as teamwork, discipline, goal setting, and good sportsmanship.

For more information about this league, call the Athletics Office at 361-826-3275 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.