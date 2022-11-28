Watch Now
Register here for 15th annual Chipping Away at Homelessness Golf Tournament

Support Mission 911 — a Coastal Bend nonprofit organization
Mission 911, a Coastal Bend nonprofit, is hosting its annual golf tournament this Friday at the Lozano Golf Center.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 28, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dust off the clubs for a good cause. The 15th annual Mission 911 golf tournament is Friday at noon at the Lozano Golf Center.

Tournament prizes include: $10,000, a utility vehicle, and a $250 HEB gift card.

Mission 911 is a Coastal Bend nonprofit that serves the homeless. It hosts the Chipping Away at Homelessness Golf Tournament to generate revenue to keep its doors open. Register here to participate.

