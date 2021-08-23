Refugio VFD moves into new facility almost 4 years after Hurricane Harvey damaged it

REFUGIO, Texas — It's been nearly four years since Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend. The Category 4 storm is blamed for 125 billion dollars worth of damages to Texas and Louisiana.

One of the buildings that was severely damaged by the storm was the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.

Last week, the department got a brand new building and on Sunday we took a tour of the facility.

"It is where the original station was, it's the exact same footprint, it's just the design is different. The original station had 10 bay doors on it so we have spaces to park 10 trucks, when we redesigned we gave up two of the bay doors and we took in the two north doors so we only have eight bays for the trucks now," said Refugio Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronnie Williams.

By removing the two bay doors, the fire department was able to consolidate all the office spaces and conference rooms in the building.Chief Williams says they are almost completely moved in to the building.

Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend on August 25, 2017.

This upcoming Wednesday marks the four year anniversary of the storm, and we're remembering the damage the storm left behind.

