Refugio gets revenge for playoff loss in Marquee Matchup Week 9

REFUGIO, Texas — In what was a rematch of the 2021 regional finals, this matchup between Refugio Bobcats and Shiner Comanches had momentum swinging every which way.

In the end Refugio prevailed on their home turf 38-27.

Bobcats jumped out to a first quarter lead when Jordan King ran one in from 25 yards out, but they'd miss the two point conversion.

An interception against Shiner would halt their first drive of the game.

Second quarter, Bobcats took it to the air as Kelan Brown tossed a beautifully perfect pass to his star wide receiver Ernest Campbell for six more points.

That's when Shiner turned it on. Quarterback Ryan Peters took to the air as well, flashing his air strength. He launched a long pass to a wide open Carson Schuette. That made the game 12-7

Beginning with that touchdown there were three straight plays and three straight touchdowns.

Bobcats first play after that was a 75 yard but their other running back Eziyah Bland.

The very next play, Shiner's star running back Dalton Brooks finally broke loose for a 60 yard score.

Bobcats did well containing the Brooks, the Texas A&M University commit, much of the first half.

Coming out of the break it was Bobcats 19-14. The only score in the third quarter was another Brooks rushing touchdown, this time from 40 yards.

Then the fourth quarter happened.

Three lead changes, three interceptions from Shiner and a handful of touchdowns.

Shiner looked to stretch the lead until Jaedyn Lewis intercepted Peters near the goal line.

Then facing fourth down and inches on their own 11 yard line, Bobcats elect to go for it. It works better than planned with Bland going 89 for a touchdown. 25-21 Refugio.

Momentum swings again the Comanches break Refugio's coverage and tight end Keenan Hailey scores. 27-25 Shiner.

About three minutes left, Refugio's ground game prevails again when King breaks into open field for the winning score.

Bobcats would pick off Peter's two more times and score on the ground before capping off the victory.

Both teams expect to play each other again, soon enough come playoffs. The last three Class 2A Division 1 state titles have gone to one of these teams. It may have to go through one of them again.

Refugio goes to 7-1 and gets sole lead of District 15. Shiner falls to 7-2.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.