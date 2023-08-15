Refinery Terminal Fire Company wins Coastal Bend Blood Center's 20th Annual Boots and Badges

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Coastal Bend Blood Center recognized the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC) as this year’s overall champion of the annual Boots and Badges event.

The winners were presented with a Blood Cup trophy presentation during one of the Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball games last week on Wednesday.

Organizers say the Annual Boots and Badges event is a friendly competition between South Texas police and fire departments. The yearly competition challenges the departments to bring in the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center (CBBC).

"The CBBC typically receives fewer donations during the summer than through the rest of the year. Therefore, the Boots and Badges Competition is held in July of each year to help the community meet its blood donation needs," organizers said.

“RTFC made a huge impact in this campaign, and we thank them for supporting our local blood center,” stated Ashley Ramirez, CBBC Community Outreach and Education Coordinator.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Blood Center, visit their website here.