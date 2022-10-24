'Red Ribbon Week' kicks off for CCISD students and staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Red Ribbon Week-- and Corpus Christi ISD Police are leading other area agencies in a special parade.

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the country, and Corpus Christi ISD continues to educate students with the annual campaign.

Today, students are participating in a parade with local and state law enforcement agencies, and this year's theme is "Celebrate Life, Live Drug-Free."

Different school campuses will allow students to dress up in different themes throughout the week and have special activities planned.