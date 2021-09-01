Red Cross volunteers of the Coastal Bend are in Louisiana lending a helping hand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Louisiana are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida destroyed several towns and cities leaving many without a home and struggling to find water and gas.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend are in the area right now helping in any way they can. Tom Bernal is a volunteer from there who is no stranger to storms.

"I got my start in the Red Cross, my first deployment was Katrina," Bernal said.

Bernal said he couldn't just sit back and do nothing while people were struggling.

"Watching it, I felt the need, I had to do something and the Red Cross is a national organization," he said. "This is something they specialize in."

Alex Garcia, executive Director of the Coastal Bend, said hundreds of volunteers slept in cots last night but were happy to be there in the area to help.

"We probably housed over 200 people last night. Volunteers and staff members on cots, and worked out the logistics of that before they get deployed this morning," he said. "That is what we're doing right now, finding out what the needs are of the community and how we can assist."

On Wednesday, the Red cross got the go ahead to asses the situation and help those in need. They will first head to communities near and around Baton Rouge.

