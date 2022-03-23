Red Cross Giving Day raising money for people affected by disaster

The American Red Cross is honoring community heroes during its Giving Day, Tuesday, March 23, 2022. The organization is asking people to give blood, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. You can also take part by donating money to help provide shelter, food, and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director in a press release. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration."

Since, July 1, 2021, the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross said its accomplished the following:



Responded to over 1,000 disasters across the region: more than 700 of them being home fire disasters.

Helping nearly 1,100 families with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters.

Volunteers from the Texas Gulf Coast Regiontaught nearly 900 youth preparedness techniques and trained more than 765 community members through our Community Preparedness Engagement Program

You can find more information, or make a donation, by clicking here.