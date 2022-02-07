Re-scan your channels and receive KRIS' new, stronger signal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS has been working to bring you an improved antenna TV experience!

We have just finished building a brand-new, state of the art Channel 6 transmitter. To make sure you are receiving our strongest signal, follow these steps:

Make sure you have an antenna connected to your TV.

Go to settings — broadcasting — and do a channel scan, so you can pick up our new, stronger signal.

Once your channel scan is complete, you will either see two channel 6’s, or a channel 6 and a channel 26 depending on the model of your TV.

We will leave our old signal up for the next week so that you have plenty of time to check it out. Once we turn off our old transmitter, you will continue to enjoy our new, stronger signal with no interruptions.

We are constantly working to improve our facility so that we can serve you better. Thanks for watching!