Razzoo's Cajun Cafe set to open at La Palmera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is going to be a new place to eat near a popular intersection.

The Razzoo's Cajun Kitchen is set to open this month located at Staples Street and S.P.I.D at La Palmera Mall.

The new restaurant will offer Cajun food including gumbo and gator tail.

La Palmera General Manager Amanda Sanchez said, "Not only will they provide great new options for our guests, they also provide employment opportunities for our community. For those looking to get back into the work force, many of our tenants currently have positions available, both full-time and part-time, for sales staff, management and more."

