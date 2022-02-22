Ray High School coach named new Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director

CORPUS CHRISTI — It has been 18 months since the City of Corpus Christi has had a parks and recreation director. Robert Dodd will now fill that position in April.

Dodd comes with extensive experience in coaching and teaching, most recently as the boys basketball coach at W.B. Ray High School.

City Manager Peter Zanoni believes that Dodd is here to stay.

"Robert Dodd is making an extreme shift in his career, that demonstrates to me that he is going to be here for a while," he said.

Dodd will be in charge of a multi-million dollar budget with the department.

"Coach Dodd across our community in the three years I've been here, his name consistently comes up, as one that is a strong leader, a consensus builder, a team player and knows how to build teams," he said.

We asked Zanoni about those who doubt Dodd's capability to take over the department with 27 years of coaching and teaching.

"We have interviewed a lot of people in the last 18 months that have had vast park experience, but none demonstrated the commitment and loyalty to the City of Corpus Christi as Robert Dodd has in his interview with us," Zanoni said.

Dodd's first day as the parks and recreation director will be on Monday, April 4.