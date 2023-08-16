Raising Cane's donating 15% of profits from sales on Aug. 17 to Maui homeless center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Maui last week have left at least 106 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses across the Hawaiian island.

One local popular fast food restaurant here in the Coastal Bend is stepping up to help the thousands of residents in Maui who have been displaced.

Raising Cane's, located at 5425 SPID, will donate 15% of profits from sales on August 17 to a homeless housing center in the city of Lahaina.

The Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center(KHAKO) serves homeless people in Lahaina by providing emergency food and housing. There are two different locations in Maui — one in Wailuku and one in Lahaina. However, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers has confirmed the loss of its 78-unit Westside Center in Lahaina.

“With a police escort, I saw firsthand the destruction of our Lahaina shelter on Wednesday night. All the buildings are gone. Wildfire reduced them to ashes and debris. I informed the residents who escaped Tuesday afternoon with little more than the clothes they were wearing. It was heartbreaking," said KHAKO Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra.

More than 140 people were evacuated from the Westside Center, which was built in 2003. The homeless center had 30 two-bedroom apartment units leased to long-term residents and another 48 units that provided emergency shelter for families transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing.

“Even as we are beginning to see the immense scale of this disaster, it’s encouraging to see our Maui community rally to help those who’ve lost so much in this tragedy,” Ibarra said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the fire victims, their families, and friends. We are also very grateful for the heroic emergency response by firefighters, police, and other first responders. Mahalo to the County of Maui, our Board of Directors, our generous donors, and community partners for their support,” added Ibarra.

There are tons of people in the Coastal Bend who have been thinking of ways to assist the residents of Lahaina, so this would be a great opportunity to get involved and help.

KHAKO is requesting emergency donations of blankets, pillows, and towels for evacuated families. For more information or to make a donation, call (808) 242-7600 or visit their website here.

