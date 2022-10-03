Raising Awareness For Breast Cancer During the Month of October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Corpus Christi says if you want to help in the fight to end breast cancer, it can start with a single step. The non-profit is planning a non-competitive 5k walk to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. The non-profit says it's not just a walk, it says it's a movement to honor survivors, thrivers, previvors and those who have passed away due to Breast Cancer.

Local Making Strides Walk

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29. It's a family and dog friendly event. Participants are encouraged to wear bright shades of pink and come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and rain protection. The route will take you through downtown Fremont and loops back to Gas Works.

The Cause

And because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is working to raise $150,000 within the month's 31 days. It's working with the American Cancer Society (AMS) to raise funds for Breast Cancer research and programs.

It's an important cause for many because Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. In the state of Texas, an estimated 21,040 new cases of Breast Cancer are expected to be reported in the year of 2022 according to the American Cancer Society. AMS estimates 3,440 deaths due to Breast Cancer this year in the Lone Star State. In the U.S. AMS is estimating 290,560 new cases of Breast Cancer and 48,780 Breast Cancer deaths in 2022.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says some women will get breast cancer even without any other risk factors that they know of. It says having a risk factor does not mean you will get the disease, and not all risk factors have the same effect. It recommends if you have breast cancer risk factors, talk with your doctor about ways you can lower your risk and about screening for breast cancer.

