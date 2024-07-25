Rainy weather forces TxDot to shut down Northwest loop ramp connecting to Crosstown Expressway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Thursday morning's heavy rain has forced Texas Department of Transportation to shut down the loop that connects Interstate-37 to the Crosstown Expressway.

TxDOT announced the closure just before 10 am.

Crews are on site removing debris and directing traffic to continue along the frontage road.

Here are the detours for those drivers:

Drivers heading southbound on US 181 to southbound SH 286 will be detoured to take the Port Ave/Nueces Bay Blvd exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd, and continue southbound on I-37 to the direct connector ramp for southbound SH 286.

Drivers leaving the Bayfront area to southbound SH 286 will continue northbound on I-37, take the Port Ave/Nueces Bay Blvd exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd, and continue southbound on I-37 to the direct connector ramp for southbound SH 286.

If you have to go through the I-37 and SH 286 interchange, you're asked to take extreme caution and be prepared for additional closures if flooding persists.

