Rainwater floods local Uptown business

Unfortunately, the flooding reached some small businesses, such as Coastal Bend Dayspa at South Staples and Buford. Marilena Garza walked into her business and found at least half an inch of water, and up to 2 inches throughout the building.

She suspects water flowed in through a crack on the outside wall.

Garza said she lost a lot of massage equipment and her vinyl collection, which had sentimental value.

Garza gives specialized massages to clients suffering from pain and other health concerns, and the record collection would often help put clients at ease.

She said a flood like this could ruin small businesses.

"As a small business owner who survived the pandemic, I thought I was prepared for anything,” she said. “And everyone knows me as a person who always has a plan.

Mari's the person who comes up with a solution, and I honestly don't know what I'm going to do." Garza said she does have business insurance but doesn't think flooding is included.