Rainbow Room Toy Drive underway until Dec. 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a time of giving, and the Rainbow Room needs your help to help make Christmas memorable for several children this year.

For the first year, the Rainbow Room, along with Child Protective Services, is hosting this massive toy drive, and they are asking for toy donations for children ages infant to 18.

All toys must be new and unwrapped, and they will be collected until December 15th.

"If you're a child, and you're out there, maybe on the streets, living on the streets, or maybe lucky enough to have a home, you really appreciate having one nice gift," said Norma Pineda, Rainbow Room President.

You can make your donation at the Mattress Firms in Oso Bay, at More plaza, or the one in Calallen.

For more information on Rainbow Room's Toy Drive, click here.

