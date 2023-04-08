Rain downpour giving farmers hope for their crops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many farmers around the Coastal Bend are dancing in the rain after their wish for a downpour was manifested.

Danny Wendland is one of those farmers and he said although the rain is very rare, but it’s good for his crops and their growth.

“The old-timers call this a ‘million-dollar rain’,” Wendland said.

Most cities within the Coastal Bend got anywhere between two and four inches of rain. This is the most rain that Coastal Bend has experienced in months.

“All across this country to where these big farms and operations now they make a lot of money when you get this kind of rain,” he said.

Though some people may not like the rain, many farmers said that it could have not come at a better time.

“It makes it to where we don't have to use as many chemicals and other fertilizers and things to do the things that we need to do,” he said. “We don't have to put as much into it if we get the rainfall, because it does it for us, it's nature's way of providing.”

Farmers began planting in mid February and early March. Danny said important for farmers must take advantage of the moisture while they have it.

“The rain needs to come on a more consistent basis because as the plant gets larger, the requirements for water get more.”

Danny said that there would need to be a consistent amount of rain for the crop to continue doing well.

“As we move on and they get larger they need more nutrients, they need more water, they need everything to come off and produce the maximum capabilities that they have.”

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.