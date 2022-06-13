Watch
Rabies vaccinations available for dogs and cats in upcoming pet wellness events

Free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats are available at no cost while supplies last. <br/><br/>
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 13, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start your pet's summer off on a good leg!

State officials are helping families care for their furry friends by offering free medical services in Nueces County.

Operation Health & Wellness is one of two missions from the Innovative Readiness Training that aims to provide key services to the community. The IRT provides essential assistance in areas of health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity.

The upcoming pet wellness events will help families gain access to rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats at no cost while supplies last.

For free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats, visit these locations on the following dates:

  • Bishop – Bishop Community Center

102 West Joyce

June 21, 22, and 23, 2022

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

  • Banquete – Banquete Senior Citizen’s Center

4359 Fourth Street

June 24 and 27, 2022

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday June 25, 2022

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

  • West Oso Junior High School

5202 Bear Lane

Corpus Christi, TX

June 28, 29, and 30, 2022

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

