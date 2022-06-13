Rabies vaccinations available for dogs and cats in upcoming pet wellness events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start your pet's summer off on a good leg!
State officials are helping families care for their furry friends by offering free medical services in Nueces County.
Operation Health & Wellness is one of two missions from the Innovative Readiness Training that aims to provide key services to the community. The IRT provides essential assistance in areas of health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity.
The upcoming pet wellness events will help families gain access to rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats at no cost while supplies last.
For free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats, visit these locations on the following dates:
- Bishop – Bishop Community Center
102 West Joyce
June 21, 22, and 23, 2022
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Banquete – Banquete Senior Citizen’s Center
4359 Fourth Street
June 24 and 27, 2022
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Saturday June 25, 2022
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- West Oso Junior High School
5202 Bear Lane
Corpus Christi, TX
June 28, 29, and 30, 2022
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM