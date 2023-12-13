Q Nails surprises residents of Pavillion Assisted Living facility with manicure and pedicures

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The season of giving continues and some residents over at the Pavilion Assisted Living facility in Portland got some much-needed tender loving care.

Q Nails, a business in Portland visited the Pavilion Assisted Living Nursing Home to give free manicures and pedicures to the senior citizens for free! They do this every year for the residents.

"I feel spoiled rotten and I'm loving every minute of it, believe me. This is awesome," said Ellie Killian, a resident of Pavilion Assisted Living Nursing Home.

"We recognize the needs of the elderly people, you know. Everybody deserves proper nail and foot care so that's just what we're trying to do," said Alejandra Zacarias, an employee at Q Nails.

The folks from Q Nails tell us this is the first of many places they plan to visit to spread some cheer for the Holidays.