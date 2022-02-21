Pyrotechnics in Alice designed to scare off vultures

Hey Alice: Have you noticed the vultures hanging out on the elevated water storage tank at E. Hill Street and Cameron Street?

The city and Alice Water Authority have, and have a plan to shoo them away.

Tuesday through Thursday, pyrotechnics will be set off beginning an hour-and-a-half before sundown.

The technique is approved by Texas Parks and Wildlife, the city said in a news release Monday.

Residents may notice flashes, bangs and smoke in the area around the Southside Fire Station because of the pyrotechnics.