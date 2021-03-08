Purple Door of South Texas empowers the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is International Women's Day and on behalf of the women who work here at KRIS 6 News (Action 10 News, Telemundo Corpus Christi), and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, has made a donation to the Purple Door here in Corpus Christi.

The Purple Door is a non-profit company, provides free services to local victims and survivors of a family violence and sexual assault.

Their vision is to end domestic violence and sexual assault in the Coastal Bend, and they strive to accomplish this by providing services to victims and their families as well as through our prevention education efforts.

The organization empowers women of South Texas with support, a safe shelter, and outreach.

To learn more about the Purple Door or to make a donation, click here.