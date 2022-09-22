Public meeting on new Tesla facility scheduled for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tesla is looking at building a facility near the Robstown area, and next week the public can talk to County Commissioners about the project.

At 2 P.M. Monday Nueces County Commissioners will hold a special meeting where the public can learn more about the project and voice their opinion on the plan.

Tesla is looking to build a lithium refining facility near Robstown. The electric car giant has filed permit applications for tax breaks with the Texas Comptrollers Office. Those are still pending.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.