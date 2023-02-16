Public input session aims to establish master plan for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Turner & Ramirez Architect Firm walked through their vision of a new Veterans Memorial Park during a public input session yesterday at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

The public meeting gave Veterans a chance to observe and ask questions about the future master plan for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park located right here in the city of Corpus Christi.

One more public meeting will be held at the Art Center of Corpus Christi next Thursday, February 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the first of two meetings scheduled. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated in March of 1952 and named after former Corpus Christi resident Warren Joseph Sherrill.

Sherrill was a U.S. Navy Petty Officer, Second Class serviceman who lost his life in service while aboard the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

"Since its creation, Sherrill Park has become home to many monuments and markers commemorating war casualties and the military service of Corpus Christi residents," said organizers.