CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people marched from the Nueces County Courthouse to the Federal Courthouse on Shoreline Drive in the name of bodily autonomy.

Citizens were protesting the June 24th decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to over-turn Roe v. Wade.

A couple dozen anti-abortion protesters were also on hand as well.

KRIS 6 News' Reyna Rodriguez was at the march this morning, and will have a full report during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.