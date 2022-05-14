Prosperity Bank at Parkdale Plaza robbed

A local branch of Prosperity Bank was robbed Friday evening, according to Corpus Christi Police Department officers.

They said an Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old reportedly went into the bank — located in the 4100 block of S. Staples Street — at around 5:40 p.m. and handed a teller a note.

"The teller complies, gives him X amount of dollars, he takes it, takes the note back, and walks right back out," said CCPD's D.G. Garcia.

Security cameras lost track of the robbery suspect on S. Staples Street.

Garcia said no one was injured in the incident, and that officers will process the area in which the man was for evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more information.