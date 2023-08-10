Proposal to ban smoking in parks moves forward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The movement to ban smoking at all city parks has moved another step closer to becoming reality.

On Wednesday night, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee voted to allow a proposed ordinance for that ban to move forward for city council approval.

Project H.O.P.E. proposed the ordinance, which would ban the use of cigarettes, vapes, and any other smoking devices at city parks.

Corpus Christi Police Officer Kody Harrison told KRIS 6 News that the would-be ordinance would be enforced in two ways.

The first level of enforcement will be through education. Basically, first offenders will get a warning. The second level for repeat offenders will get cited. That citation will be a municipal court citation. According to Officer Harrison, it will be the equivalent of a parking ticket.

City Council members will ultimately decide if this ordinance becomes law. If they do pass the ordinance the council would also set the fine scale for offenders.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.