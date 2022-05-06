Professional Bull Rider Dakota Louis shows us the ropes

Watch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of Buc Days, any of the best bull riders in the world are in town to compete in The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals at American Bank Center Friday. Sunrise Reporter Paulo Salazar spoke to Professional Bull Rider Dakota Louis, who ranks 22nd worldwide. He spoke about his career and showed Paulo the ropes.

