Pride parade and block party happening this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The organization Pride Corpus Christi is having a pride block party and parade downtown for our diverse LGBTQ-plus community in Corpus Christi.

With cooler temperatures in October, the organization holds this event yearly, with the parade lineup beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Art Center on Shoreline. The kickoff will be at 4:00 p.m., and the parade will head to Water's Edge Park, where the block walk will be held.

Funds from the event will benefit several organizations in the Coastal Bend that help out the LGBTQ community.

For more information, head to the Pride Corpus Christi website.