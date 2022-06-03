PRIDE Corpus Christi announces 6th annual PRIDE week celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PRIDE Corpus Christi is celebrating the month of June in full effect for the sixth consecutive year.

According to the PRIDE CC website, after two long difficult years, PRIDE week will be celebrated with a total of 15 events with safety measures in place; such as social distancing and masks to protect fellow Texans.

With the help of the Coastal Bend community, businesses, and organizations the LGBTQIA+ community has a safe environment to celebrate PRIDE month the website reads.

The events last through June 26 for more information about dates and times, click here