President Biden will deliver a speech on surging inflation Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Tuesday, President Biden will deliver a speech on surging inflation. A white house official did not offer details but said the president will outline his plan to lower costs for working families. His speech comes as inflation rates are at a 40-year high. Washington Correspondent Joe St. George explains what is expected next as inflation rises. He also addresses what is next following the leaked documents from the Supreme Court on overturning Roe V. Wade.