Preparations underway for second annual basketball tournament, school supply giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local business owners in the Corpus Christi area want to ensure students and their families throughout the community are ready for the new school year.

The local businessmen, most of whom came from underprivileged backgrounds, say their bond came from a mutual dedication to philanthropy.

"We decided to do this event because there were some years that we went to school without the necessary materials that we needed," said Derrick Boston.

Derrick Boston grew up in Corpus Christi and is now one of the most successful DJs in the city and has worked with some of the biggest artists in the music industry.

Boston and his organization are gearing up to host a basketball tournament where they will collect school supplies from participants and donors, distribute them the following day, and provide free haircuts and braids to children.

Boston says when he was a child, his mom and grandma would take him to back-to-school giveaway events.

"We know going back to school can cause a big dent in parents' pockets depending on how many kids you have," said Boston.

Local hosts, Bell and XP, will go head to head in Saturday's basketball game for the second year in a row to help collect school supplies for kiddos heading back to class.

The basketball game kicks off on August 6 at the Corpus Christi Police Athletic League, located at 702 Brownlee Blvd., with an entry fee of $5 or a donation of school supplies.

Doors open at 2 p.m., with a pregame beginning at 2:15 p.m. and the main game set for 2:30 p.m.

A pregame 3-point shootout is planned with a $5 entry fee and a Kid's Free Throw contest at half-time is free of charge.

The school supply giveaway will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on August 7 at BluRRRy Fadez, located at 3912 SPID, and organizers will pass out backpacks full of school supplies needed for the upcoming school year.

There will be various barbers and hair stylists available to provide haircuts and hair braids free of charge for children of all ages.

"We decided to get in touch with a couple of barbers and hair braiders to see if they could donate some of their time to help us to get some kids going back to school fresh," added Boston.

Boston and other entrepreneurs in the organization once performed mandated community service when they were young teenagers, and now they are helping the inner-city youth which has created a full-circle moment for them.

"Our plans and goals for this year are just to help, support, and instill confidence in every child that we can possibly reach. I know we won't be able to reach every child in the city, but we're just trying to do our part," said Boston.

The organization says they plan to make the event bigger next year with more sponsors and donors participating in the basketball game and school supplies giveaway.

Boston says they are currently accepting donations from the community for the giveaway on August 7.

For more information, more details, or to find out how you can help, contact Ramon at 361-558-2793.

Derrick Boston