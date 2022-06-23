Preparations for annual Big Bang Fourth of July fireworks show underway

Preparations for Corpus Christi's 4th of July celebration are now underway.

Festivities for the Mayor's 45th annual Big Bang Fourth of July Fireworks Show sponsored by H-E-B were announced Thursday.

It'll be held along the city's Bayfront at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Fireworks will be set off from a barge located in the Corpus Christi Bay near the Peoples Street T-Head, but before the light show, folks can enjoy a number of activities taking place at Water's Edge Park.

Traffic along Shoreline Boulevard will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety, so make sure to plan accordingly.