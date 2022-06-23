Watch Now
Preparations for annual Big Bang Fourth of July fireworks show underway

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 23, 2022
Preparations for Corpus Christi's 4th of July celebration are now underway.

Festivities for the Mayor's 45th annual Big Bang Fourth of July Fireworks Show sponsored by H-E-B were announced Thursday.

It'll be held along the city's Bayfront at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Fireworks will be set off from a barge located in the Corpus Christi Bay near the Peoples Street T-Head, but before the light show, folks can enjoy a number of activities taking place at Water's Edge Park.

Traffic along Shoreline Boulevard will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety, so make sure to plan accordingly.

