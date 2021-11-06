Premont Veterans using flags to honor the fallen and their families

PREMONT, Texas — You've seen it in the movies, but it takes practice.

Saturday morning, the Premont Veterans Association was out practicing how to fold flags for funeral services.

President Ricardo "Ric" Rubio said they've gotten calls lately by families or funeral homes needing military representation for a veteran's funeral service.

“That’s vital," said Rubio. "It’s important. It puts closure and that veteran will lay to rest knowing that he served his country proudly and us other veterans were there to honor him for that reason."

PVA member Epifanio Vargas received a flag after his son died. His son was medically discharged in 2015 and died shortly after. Vargas recognizes how important the flag is.

"It’s one of the greatest honors the family can have in reference to the sacrifice that they’ve given," Vargas said. "It goes back to, sometimes, we take so many things for granted and not knowing that the representation of that flag says that your family member gave all that they had.”

Rubio said he taught his members there are 13 steps to folding a large flag on top of a casket.

Vargas is part of the growing membership of the PVA, that is looking to make an impact on the veteran community.

"I think what they look at is what we’re doing," said Rubio. "We’re making the attraction that how us veterans are helping other veterans and they want to get involved in that. And its a thing that spreads...

Every veteran deserves an honorable grave site honor retreat.”

