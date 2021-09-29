Premont ISD received settle-up payment of $1.5M from TEA

PREMONT, Texas — Premont Independent School District received the biggest settle-uppayment from the Texas Education Agency for the district on Monday, receiving a payment of around $1.5 million for its increased enrollment.

In 2017, the school district had 483 students enrolled and increased that number to more than 750 students in September 2021. Superintendent Steve VanMatre said they were able to increase their enrollment over the years because of two reasons.

One, they have great teachers who bring in great students, he said.

And VanMatre said it is because Premont ISD has great programs such as medical academy, electrical, carpentry, welding and more to help the students succeed at a Class 2A school district.

“So through the rural schools innovation zone which is a collaborative of Freer, Falfurrias, and Premont we share kids," VanMatre said. "And its really not only created a significant amount of pathway opportunities for our students but its also opened up a lot of funding."

VanMatre said they will be using some of the funds from TEA to help build their concessions and restrooms building at Premont's Cowboys Stadium and the rest of the money will be saved.

The school district hopes the new concessions and restrooms building will be finished by November.

