'Prayers for Preston' teams up with Rockport Pirate Fest

ROCKPORT, Texas — Preston Simpson was involved in an ATV accident in December of 2019, and the road to recovery has not been an easy one, but Preston has bounced back in just six months.

This weekend, Rockport Pirate Fest will help celebrate Preston while also helping raise money for his medical expenses.

A silent auction will be held and a bake sale as well, all to help out little Preston and his family.

Tyson Simpson, Preston's father, said it has been a long and rough journey to get to where they are now.

"It took him along time, we had to re-teach him to walk, swallow, eat," Tyson said. "He was having trouble going into his last sleep cycle due to this brain injury."

Mari Cook with the Rockport-Fulton Market Days is happy to be a part of Preston's recovery.

"It is just heart rendering with what happened with him, " she said. "But it looks like he is coming back and the prayers worked."

For more information on Preston or if you are going through the same thing you can find them on their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/Teamprayforpreston