POWER OUTAGES: Keep up with the latest power outages in your area

AEP Texas has a map that displays up-to-date power outages

AEP Texas Outage Map

Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 13, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas has a map that displays up-to-date power outages. The map can be accessed here.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.