Power outages impacting over 4,000 residences throughout Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several power outrages in the south side and Flour Bluff area have left over 4,500 customers without power Friday morning.

According to the AEP map, a large power outage in the Flour Bluff area is affecting over 2,126, while an outage near Veterans Memorial High School impacts roughly 2,520 residents.

AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning for most areas.

