Power outage affecting 1,200 AEP customers on southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is responding to an outage affecting about 1,200 customers on the city's southside.

AEP officials tweeted the cause of the power outage is due to the weather.

AEP Texas stated, "Please stay safe as this line of storms moves through the area."