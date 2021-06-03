Watch
Power outage affecting 1,200 AEP customers on southside

KRIS file image.
Power outages
Power outages reported on Padre Island
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 19:28:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is responding to an outage affecting about 1,200 customers on the city's southside.

AEP officials tweeted the cause of the power outage is due to the weather.

AEP Texas stated, "Please stay safe as this line of storms moves through the area."

