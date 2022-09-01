Powell gets 30 years in prison for shooting CCPD officer Dominguez

Joshua Powell was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and was given a fine on Thursday for the attempted capital murder of CCPD officer Manuel Dominguez.

Powell pled guilty to attempted capital murder of a peace officer earlier this month.

The jury decided Powell's punishment in under an hour after hearing three days of testimony.

Dominguez responded to a domestic disturbance at the Water Colors Apartments on Weber Road on Aug. 4, 2021.

Powell had been having a disagreement with his mother when Dominguez arrived and Powell opened fire.

Dominguez told the jury Wednesday that the shooting has left him with permanent physical damage, as well as frequent nightmares.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.