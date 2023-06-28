Postal worker collapses from heat near Golihar and Staples Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans are still trying to beat the heat.

The three-digit temperatures do not seem to leave any time soon.

Christine Magil was in her yard when a United States Postal Worker collapsed in her neighbor’s front yard on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 600 block of Pennington on the South Side.

“They just got her up immediately and put her in the ambulance to keep cooling her down,” Magil said.

Magil said she immediately called 911.

“I got closer, and I went to move the arm down to move the person over, and her eyes fluttered so i knew she was still alive and okay, and the ambulance, the fire truck and the police station got here fairly quick,” Magil said.

Those who work outside daily are more at risk of getting a heat-related illness.

The U.S Postal Service could not comment on this incident because of privacy concerns.

A spokesperson, however, did send us a statement that says the postal service has implemented a heat illness prevention program for all employees that includes mandatory heat safety training.

Employees are also being reminded to stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing and get in the shade as much as possible.

Currently, just 34% of U.S. Postal Service vehicles have air conditioning.

The spokesperson tells us that their next generation of vehicles will all have air conditioning but there was no word on when those vehicles will become available.

Magil says she doesn’t know what would have happened if she wasn't there.

“I know i saved her life but I just did what hopefully anybody would do for a human being or for an animal or a homeless person or whatever, it’s just the right thing to do.” Magil said.

USPS Statement:

Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country. The safety of our employees is a top priority, and the Postal Service has implemented a national Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP) for all employees. In connection with the HIPP, the Postal Service provides mandatory heat-related and other safety training and instruction to all employees and assures they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely. Carriers are reminded to ensure they’re hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, including hats, get in the shade whenever possible, and to take sufficient amounts of water and ice with them out on their routes. Carriers are further instructed to contact 9-1-1 in the event they begin experiencing any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and they are provided with information to help them identify the symptoms associated with these two forms of heat illness.

Due to privacy concerns, the Postal Service does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

Since 2003, all motor vehicles purchased by the Postal Service have been equipped with air conditioning. Thirty four percent of all current postal vehicles have air conditioning. The Long-Life Vehicles (LLVs) used by many Postal Service carriers did not come equipped with air conditioning features from the manufacturers and were purchased through the early 1990s. As of April 2022, 153,000 LLVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) were still in operation, and all have fans.

The Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDVs) will feature air conditioning among other features including improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle and safety technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags and a front-and-rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning and automatic braking.

Kanickewa “ Nikki” Johnson

Strategic Communications Specialist for South Carolina/Texas 2 Districts

U.S. Postal Service Southern Area Corporate Communications

