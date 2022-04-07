Portland Rotary Club honoring local heroes this Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Texas — Do you have a hero in your life you would like to recognize and honor this Memorial Day?

For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Portland is honoring our heroes this Memorial Day with United States flags displayed in Portland along Buddy Ganem Drive between Hwy 181 and Wildcat Drive.

The U.S. flags will be displayed from May 28 to June 4 in honor of the countless heroes in our community.

Participants can sign up now to ensure a recognition tag with their hero's name is placed on a U.S. Flag for a $50 donation, organizers say. Organizers say there is a limited quantity of flags to display.

Anyone wanting to honor a hero may include those who fought for our freedom in any military branch, current veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and other first responders.

Teachers who sacrifice their time and talents for the children of our community and work to keep them safe every day or anyone else who may be an "American Hero" to you can also be submitted.

Rotary Club President Jimmy Earnest said he is excited to team up with local sponsors and donors to honor local citizens who deserve this patriotic recognition.

"It's important to honor those who have given so much of themselves for others, for freedom, and for the benefit of our community," he said.

"A hero can be anyone who has made an impact in your life. Heroes are those who serve, anywhere and everywhere – and we have plenty of them right here in our town of Portland, Texas. It's time to honor them, and at the same time donate toward a cause that promotes goodwill and serves the community they call home."

Organizers say they are hopeful the community's response will be supportive and allow the Rotary Club to hold this event again next year.

The Rotary Club will keep the U.S. flags for future recognition and events. However, the recognition tags with each honoree's name will be given to the donor(s) who make a contribution.

Community members can order a recognition tag for a U.S. flag or sign up as an event sponsor via an online form now available at www.PortlandRotary.com/Salute.

