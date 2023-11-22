Watch Now
Portion Control! Make sure you're making healthy food choices

Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 10:46:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The holiday season is upon us and so is the eating season. For those with diabetes and those who are pre-diabetic, it is important to make healthy choices when it comes to portion size and substituting unhealthy sides for more nutritious ones.

According to Tessa Martin, a dietitian with Driscoll Children's Hospital, side salads and green bean casseroles are healthier choices during the holidays.

Snacking is also important. Do not snack for fun or if you're bored make sure you are limiting the portion and choosing healthy snacks.

