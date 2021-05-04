Port enters new deal with Stabilis Solutions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has announced a new partnership that they say will reduce emissions in the Coastal Bend.

The port has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Stabilis Solutions. And the plan is to cut down on using diesel and use more liquid natural gas which Stabilis brings to the table.

According to the memorandum, the port will be creating dock access for ships to come in, refuel with the liquid natural gas and then return to their voyage.

The port says not only does this move appear to keep the air attainment status intact but they hope to interest other vessels with liquid natural gas compatibility to make their stops in Corpus Christi.

