Port Aransas woman crochets palm tree wraps for smiles

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A Port Aransas woman's trees are a little warmer and prettier this holiday season.

Diana Knowlton Vondra says she started decorating the trees three years ago and at the time she only wrapped one.

Last year she decorated six, and this year she plans to add a couple more.

"We can all use some whimsical things you aren't expecting in our lives and she hopes they just make people smile," says Vondra.

The trees are located inside the Faith Harbor Vacation Rentals lot, located on 11th street in Port Aransas.