Port Aransas: n escape for winter Texans

Looking for a warm getaway? Port Aransas is the place to kick back and relax. The island is home to tens of thousands of winter Texans.

It’s also a golf cart town, which makes it easy for folks to visit the beach, attractions, restaurants and shops.

“And on a golf cart, you’re outdoors. Like, you get to be outside in the elements and in the sun. And you don’t come to Port A to be in air conditioning, you come here for the beach,” Owner of Sly Customs Kelby McCan said.

There are plenty of restaurants to choose from such as Italian restaurant the Venetian Hot Plate, La Playa Mexican Grill, Crazy Cajun and more.

Jimmy Sullivan, the GM of Tortuga’s Salt Water Grill said the coastal community loves to stop by for fine dining and beach friendly atmosphere.

“We’re known for our steaks, and our seafood, shrimp and grits, appetizers. And an excellent bar here as well with an extensive wine list, cocktails, and great list of beers,” Sullivan said.

There are also plenty of attractions, museums, festivals, and outdoor events.

Michal Tyler, General Manager at the Red Dragon Pirate Cruises said they have fun performing shows on the ship as they take people out into the waters of the Lydia Ann Channel.

“Our crew will teach you to be proper pirates with sword fights and treasure hunts, there’s music and dancing. They’ll shoot cannons and you’ll see dolphins; it’s truly an adventure,” Tyler said.

Winter Texans said they love to fish and soak up the sun.

“We went all the way down onto Mustang Island, down to the jetty down there. Caught black drum, whiting, sea cat, hardhead,” Stan Frink from Colombia, Missouri said.

“Coming down to the south for a week or two is such a break from all that bitter cold,” Rachel Brown, from Onalaska, Wisconsin said.

The town is also host to big events like the sand festival coming up in April and the whooping crane festival in February.

Brett Stawar, President & CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce said he loves seeing folks from all overtake part in 100 different programs.

“Everything to boat tours, to guided rocks, as well as trips out to King Ranch and other places where birders love to go,” Stawar said.

Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore said the city loves tourists on the Island.

“They are also active participants with the community. You know they go to our churches; they attend our events and they really become just really winter Texans,” Mayor Moore said.

If you are looking to rent a beach house on the island you will want to start looking now because some rentals are already filling up for spring break and summer vacation.