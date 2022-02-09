Port Aransas mayor Bujan dies at 77

Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan died Wednesday.

The news was confirmed to KRIS 6 News by officials at Port Aransas City Hall.

Bujan, who had served as a city councilman since 2007 and as the city's mayor since 2016, was receiving hospice care after the pancreatic cancer he'd been battling reached Stage 4.

He helped guide the city after it sustained massive damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and in 2019 battled the Port of Corpus Christi over its marina lease agreement and VLCC terminals at Harbor Island. Over the last two years, he has managed the once-sleepy tourist town's quick and massive growth and the resulting backlash between the local workforce, native families and tourists.

Courtesy photo

But Animal Friends of Port Aransas' Connie Keith Beane will remember him as an animal lover. She said recently adopted a one-eyed dog named Teddy from the rescue.

"He was very loved," Beane told KRIS 6 News on Wednesday. "I think all of Port Aransas is in mourning today."

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.