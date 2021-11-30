Watch
Port Aransas ferries ready during JFK Causeway construction

TXDOT officials say more ferries could be added if needed
If you want to avoid traffic delays during the JFK maintenance project, another option is the Port Aransas ferry crossing.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 30, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you want to avoid traffic delays during the JFK maintenance project, another option is the Port Aransas ferry crossing.

Texas Department of Transportation officials say they'll be monitoring the traffic flow at the ferry crossing.

If they start seeing heavier traffic , they'll look to add more ferries or staff.

Traffic during this time of year isn't as heavy as it is during spring break when traffic typically picks up.

TXDOT says they always have more boats and staff available if needed.

