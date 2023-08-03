Port Aransas City Council votes on developing funding for event venue project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas City Council is considering bringing an event venue to the area in an effort to attract more tourism and improve the quality of life for residents.

Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore said that this plan comes after several ideas from residents.

“We recently went through a comprehensive planning process which was a citywide process to interview folk from the community and around to really figure out what our citizens want most,” Moore said.

The Port Aransas City Council gathered on July 20 to vote on authorizing the funding for the venue project and get it on a ballot, followed by designating the methods of financing.

“One of the bigger items that came up is a possible recreation and sporting event venue,” she said.

Moore said the proposed venue project is expected to play a crucial role in boosting the local economy. The council members have been closely considering various aspects of the plan, which include its potential impact on the community and the financial benefits.

If approved, the facility will help with the lack of office space the city has, in addition to providing more opportunities for tourists to get involved with the city.

“With this event space we are talking about, it will be an event space that could house or park and rec department, but our nature tourism department. Two vital parts of our community that not only supports the community, but the tourist,” Moore said.

The plan has gained substantial support from some council members.

Chris Collins, a member of the Port Aransas community, said that he believes the city of Port Aransas needs this event venue.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Moore said. “The idea is that we would use hotel tax money to build it. To use hotel tax money to build a recreational facility, it does have to put heads in beds.”

Mayor Moore said that the plan is in its beginning stages. Voters would make the final decision on whether that venue becomes a reality.

