PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Some anglers over in Port Aransas have quite the fish tale to tell.

On Tuesday they reeled in a massive bluefin tuna at the Port Aransas Fisherman's Wharf.

So how big was it?

The big catch weighed in at 876 lbs.

If that weight is confirmed, it would smash the old state record. Texas Parks and Wildlife says that state record is 808 lbs.

Fisherman Troy Lancastor and Captain Justin Drummond hauled in the big catch aboard the boat "quantified."