CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend's expected scattered showers have caused a popular event from being canceled.

According to the Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department, the “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” is canceled this weekend due to forecasted inclement weather Saturday morning.

The “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” fitness classes are said to resume on September 4, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The city says the event are free.